I have a property where the tenant has been living for few months. Few months ago, he noticed some water on the groundfloor laundry room, where water heater is also located. He cleaned it and ignored it. The water continued to appear so he raised it to the property manager who never mentioned it to me for almost 2 months. Eventually the tenant notified me. Meanwhile, the floor and drywall have also got damp as they wicked the moisture from the floor. The insurance has declined it stating that damage due to continuous/ongoing water leak is not covered. I opened another claim and the rep "advised" me on the phone that if i don't withdraw the claim , my premium will increase and my insurance agent will also be notified about it. What are my options here? I am quite surprised at the condescending tone of the insurance company's rep.