I'm in the EU, in a country with a tax treaty with the US. I'm not a US citizen.

I won 2000 USD from a MTG online tournament. 30% went to withholding tax. I don't have any other US income during the same calendar year. The US company hosting the online tournament asked me to fill in a W8BEN form. Now I've received a 1042-S form.

My question is now, is it legally mandatory for me to file a 1040-NR? Or is it optional for me to do so?

Thanks for help.