Currently I am trying to sell some options on ThinkorSwim that have a bid x ask spread of $8 x $8.5. When I remove my ask, the spread widens so that the ask is in the $9 range so I am fairly confident that the $8.5 ask is me. However, my ask is $8.45, yet thinkorswim always reflects an ask that is $0.05 above what I entered. Do they enter a price slightly higher than what I will get paid so that they can keep the spread as a commission?