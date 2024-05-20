0

We currently own a home with a really fantastic mortgage rate. Long term, the current state of the home won't meet our needs.

We're looking into several options for making the home work for us long term. The two main options are:

  1. doing a gut rehab + adding an addition
  2. tearing down the house and building a new house

According to my research, the second option would (for obvious reasons) require us to pay off the existing mortgage, where the first option would (likely?) not. At the time of this writing and based on conversations we have have with builders, the cost difference between the two options seems remarkably close, to the point where it would just make more sense to build new and get exactly what we want.

But . . . the cost of "losing" the existing mortgage and getting another at current rates will be over $300k over the course of the loan.

Outside of random people posting their experience and opinions on the internet, I can't find any good information about where mortgage companies draw the line on rehab vs. rebuild. I understand that the true answer will be specific to my mortgage and lender, but I'd like to understand if there are general guidelines or rules of thumb on what is allowed.

Two important aspects to consider are habitability and collateral.

Many mortgages are for owner-occupied properties, meaning that the bank expects you to live in the house. A major renovation that makes the property uninhabitable might violate the terms of your loan.

Another aspect to consider is that a mortgage is a secured loan that is backed by the value of your house. Renovations that temporarily reduce the value of the house run into the issue of having insufficient collateral to back the loan. Imagine if you start construction, tear out the roof and all the plumbing and electrical, and then decide to abandon the project and stop paying the loan - the bank would be left with a house worth less than the loan is for. An addition likely wouldn't run into this problem, but a gut rehab might.

Overall, you'll have more luck keeping your mortgage if you can keep the house habitable and not reduce its value during the renovation.

