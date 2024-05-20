I opted a policy from LIC during college days with my part time salary. However, the maturity amount turned out to be less than expected. Currently, I am considering opting for a new policy and want to switch to a different one. Is there any possibility to transfer or close my previous policy while retaining all benefits, or can I transfer the entire amount to the new policy I am considering?
Modified today
I edited the tags assuming you're talking about life insurance in India - please adjust the tags if this is not the case.– D Stanley1 hour ago
