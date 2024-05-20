I am the owner of a Life Insurance policy that insures my sister. My Mother transferred the ownership to me as she was getting old, and I dont have a copy of the policy. The insured name listed shows my sisters previous married name. I have no idea who the beneficiary is on the policy. As the owner of the policy, does the insurance company have to tell me who the beneficiary is?

The insured on the policy committed suicide. I dont even know if the policy will even pay anything out because of the suicide (the policy was likely purchased around 1965 to 1970). As the owner of the policy, does the insurance company have to tell me whether or not they'll pay the claim if it was suicide?

It's possible that the beneficiary is listed as her previous husband, who has been deceased for over 30 years. He had a daughter with my sister, and she is still living. Would she end up getting the proceeds?