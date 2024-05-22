I received a call from someone claiming to be from a well-known Cashback Coupon Co. He congratulated me and told me I had been selected to receive several thousand dollars a week for life. I was then told that I was required to pay more than a thousand dollars for insurance before they could issue a check for such a large amount. I paid it. Then he informed me that I had to pay a pre-tax of $8,000 before they could give me the prize money. The whole thing felt too strange to continue, so I pulled the plug and asked for a refund. It remains to be seen if I get it.
-
6SCAM. Nobody who will really give you money will ask for a payment; they could deduct it from what they would be sending you. Any money or information you have given them is already lost. If you gave them any account information report that **immediately **to the bank or you may lose much more. In general, if you have to ask "is this a scam" the answer is "yes".– keshlamMay 18 at 19:45
-
Does this answer your question? I was asked for a COT code to transfer money to my account. Is this a scam?– littleadvMay 18 at 21:13
1 Answer
The moment they want you to pay money to get "your" money, is the moment you know it is a scam. Why did they need you to pay money for an insurance policy?
so I pulled the plug and asked for a refund. It remains to be seen if I get it.
The goal was to get you to pay ever increasing amounts of money. They were only partially successful became they only took $1,000 from you.
They will not refund your money.
No group picks random people to win large sums of money.
-
The moment they say "I'm from well-known Cashback Coupon Co." and/or "Congratulations! You have won ..." is the moment you know it is a scam.– shooveryesterday