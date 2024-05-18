I signed up for direct deposit with cash app to have my paycheck deposited in the account they gave me on the direct deposit form that I signed and gave to my employer per cash app’s instructions.

However when my employer sent my paycheck it somehow went to someone else’s account. According to cash app my employer sent my paycheck to the wrong account, but after doing extensive research and tracing back to the originating bank, the account matched the account on the direct deposit form that I was given.

I have filed several complaints with CFPB, FDIC, FTC, OCC, NCDA, Texas Department of Banking just to name a few yet I still haven’t received my paycheck and cash app has acknowledged that they have it but says it went to an account not in my name.

The originating bank has done 2 recalls on the funds but they both came back rejected due to funds not not available. Cash App suggest I have the originating bank send Sutton Bank a letter of indemnification however they refuse to do it.

What else can I do in this situation? I feel that cash app has stolen my paycheck but wouldn’t it be the fault of Sutton Bank for even releasing my paycheck to an account that wasn’t in my name? Is it even possible for my paycheck to have even made to cash app at all if my name were not even on the account? Isn’t this grounds for a lawsuit? Who would be at fault, Sutton Bank or Cash App?