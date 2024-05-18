0

Back in 2021 there was a big kerfuffle when it became known that Peter Thiel had put a bunch of his PayPal stock in a Roth IRA, essentially avoiding needing to pay capital gains tax on about $5 billion (see here for example).

There were various proposals to prevent this in the future, for example by requiring withdrawals when accounts reached $10m (which the typical person would be quite unlikely to hit, even if they never diversified into bonds).

I was following this with some interest, but at a certain point the story seemed to have gone dead. I've tried researching it and can only find articles from right when it happened. I'm curious, did Congress ever pass anything to actually prevent this?

  • propublica.org/article/… has a good analysis of what actually happened, written after the immediate uproar had died down.
    – keshlam
    27 mins ago
  • The maneuver istelf (funding the self-directed IRA and then using it for private shares acquisition) is hard to outlaw. The only point of contention may be self-dealing, which the propublica article also mentions but I don't know if it is relevant to Thiel specifically. The proposals are to limit the size of Roth accounts, but they're unlikely to ever materialize.
    – littleadv
    21 mins ago

None of these proposals have become laws. Generally, the tax shielding and avoidance schemes for super-rich are unlikely to change given the way elections work in the US.

