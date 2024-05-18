Back in 2021 there was a big kerfuffle when it became known that Peter Thiel had put a bunch of his PayPal stock in a Roth IRA, essentially avoiding needing to pay capital gains tax on about $5 billion (see here for example).

There were various proposals to prevent this in the future, for example by requiring withdrawals when accounts reached $10m (which the typical person would be quite unlikely to hit, even if they never diversified into bonds).

I was following this with some interest, but at a certain point the story seemed to have gone dead. I've tried researching it and can only find articles from right when it happened. I'm curious, did Congress ever pass anything to actually prevent this?