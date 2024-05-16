1

I need to file a USA tax return as a non-resident alien. I have never filed a USA tax return before and don't have an ITIN. I need to apply for an extension beyond June 17 as I am awaiting a document my tax preparer needs in order to file my return. They have prepared a form W-7 to file with my return once it is ready.

My tax preparers are saying that I can't file for an extension without an ITIN, but the guidance on the IRS website suggests filing form 4868 and stating 'ITIN to be requested'.

Is it possible to apply for an extension without an ITIN and having never previously filed a return? If yes, should I file it myself without going through my tax preparer?

From the instructions for the form 4868, Part I line 2:

If you’re a nonresident or resident alien and you don’t have and aren’t eligible to get an SSN, you must apply for an ITIN. Although an ITIN isn’t required to file Form 4868, you’ll need one to file your income tax return. For details on how to apply for an ITIN, see Form W-7 and its instructions. If you already have an ITIN, enter it wherever an SSN is requested. If you don’t have an ITIN, enter “ITIN TO BE REQUESTED” wherever an SSN is requested

Confirm with your tax preparer how to proceed.

