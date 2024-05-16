Two years ago, when filing non-resident state personal income taxes, I neglected to include an estimated payment I had made in advance. As a result, the state had to "correct" my tax refund for me and I was sent a small amount more than I had filed for. If I recall correctly, the difference was less than $100.

This past tax year, anxious to avoid a similar mistake, I unfortunately recorded my estimated payment in two places ... the one where it was intended to be reported and also a space that was reserved for estimated payments carried over from a previous year. As a result, of course, the state wrote me to explain that my refund would be less than anticipated; again, the amount of the difference was small.

Now that I have attracted extra attention twice, am I more likely to be audited in the future? Note that my income is low to moderate, I always file on time, and the errors are only on the state returns, never on federal. Relatedly, is it terrible to be audited? Assuming I have nothing to hide and keep decent records?