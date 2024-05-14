I'm working the following problem, but getting the wrong answer. Any feedback appreciated.

Suppose you bought a five-year zero-coupon Treasury bond for $800 per $1000 face value. Assume the yield to maturity on comparable bonds increases to 7% after you purchase the bond and remains there. Calculate your holding period return (annual return) if you sell the bond after one year.

First, I calculated the value in 1 year at the time of sale. Since it is a five year bond right now, next year it will be a 4 year bond, and at that point, rates will be 7%. Thus, the price will be $1000/(1.07)^4=762.90.$ Since it was purchased for $800, the return for the year = 762.9/800 - 1 = -0.046, or -4.6%. Is my analysis correct? Any advice appreciated, thank you very much in advance.