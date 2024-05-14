Yes, you can order blank checks and print the MICR line yourself. But you'll need a special printer with a special ink to do that, you cannot do that with a regular home or office printer. MICR ink is special because it includes magnetized particles that are being read through special sensors when the check is run through a check scanner.

Order blank checks from any company that provides check printing services. You'll need to ask them about the ink, some may carry it too, or your printer manufacturer may provide a special MICR-compatible cartridge. Note that MICR ink should only be used for the machine readable line at the bottom, not the rest of the check, so you'll need a printer that supports that.