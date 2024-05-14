I can find checks to order that allow computer printing, but the account info (account number, routing number, bank name, etc) is all pre printed. Is there a way to order checks that do not have all this pre printed, so I can have a printer loaded with blank checks that can print on multiple accounts without changing what papers are physically loaded in the paper tray? The software is not an issue, I just need the appropriate blanks.
2 Answers
Yes, you can order blank checks and print the MICR line yourself. But you'll need a special printer with a special ink to do that, you cannot do that with a regular home or office printer. MICR ink is special because it includes magnetized particles that are being read through special sensors when the check is run through a check scanner.
Order blank checks from any company that provides check printing services. You'll need to ask them about the ink, some may carry it too, or your printer manufacturer may provide a special MICR-compatible cartridge. Note that MICR ink should only be used for the machine readable line at the bottom, not the rest of the check, so you'll need a printer that supports that.
Yes. The product you are looking for is called “blank check stock.” A Google search for this term will yield quite a few options for sale online as well as availability from big box office supply stores.