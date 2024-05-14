The interest portion of your payment is calculated as the outstanding principal amount times the monthly interest rate (7%/12 or 0.5833% for you). On May 1st, your principal balance was ~$200k after the extra principal payment (I'm assuming you made the normal monthly payment to cover the interest). So the next month, your monthly interest portion will be $200k * 0.5833% or 1,166.

Mortgage interest is generally computed monthly, not daily (unlike consumer credit cards whose balance changes day to day), so whether you made the payment on April 2nd or April 30th, the effect on your mortgage would be the same. Your normal April payment covers the interest due for April, and the May payment will cover the interest due for May using the new principal balance.

I sympathize that you got charged a full month of interest when the balance was cut in half in the middle of the month, and you can ask the bank if they will give you credit for the mid-month payments, but I suspect the terms of the loan loan that you agreed to only compute interest monthly regardless of the timing of the payment.