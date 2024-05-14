0

I have a 30yr mortgage with a principal balance of $400k at 7% interest rate. The monthly interest is around $2333.

On April 19th I made a principal payment of $200k. Starting May 1st, I see the interest is recalculated as $1166.

Question - what happened to the interest from April 20th to May 1st? Since the principal payment was applied on April 19th, shouldn’t I get a credit for the 11 days in April from 19th- 30th?

  • What would you expect the interest to be? Did you also make your normal monthly payment?
    – D Stanley
    36 mins ago

The interest portion of your payment is calculated as the outstanding principal amount times the monthly interest rate (7%/12 or 0.5833% for you). On May 1st, your principal balance was ~$200k after the extra principal payment (I'm assuming you made the normal monthly payment to cover the interest). So the next month, your monthly interest portion will be $200k * 0.5833% or 1,166.

Mortgage interest is generally computed monthly, not daily (unlike consumer credit cards whose balance changes day to day), so whether you made the payment on April 2nd or April 30th, the effect on your mortgage would be the same. Your normal April payment covers the interest due for April, and the May payment will cover the interest due for May using the new principal balance.

I sympathize that you got charged a full month of interest when the balance was cut in half in the middle of the month, and you can ask the bank if they will give you credit for the mid-month payments, but I suspect the terms of the loan loan that you agreed to only compute interest monthly regardless of the timing of the payment.

  • Ouch! That would be a $700 bummer. I am waiting for the bank’s response. Is the interest for the month typically charged upfront? Or is it the April month’s interest that we pay on May 1st?
    – J R
    19 mins ago
    Yeah, but it's $700 over the remaining life of the loan - at best they would just reduce the principal by another $700 (they're not going to write you a check). It would save you about $4 a month in interest. Interest is generally charged in arrears, meaning your May payment would cover April's interest.
    – D Stanley
    14 mins ago
  • Correction: 12th root of 7%, not divide by twelve.
    – keshlam
    9 mins ago
  • Yeah. This is a ‘recast’ process and am paying an additional $500 fee for that too.
    – J R
    1 min ago

