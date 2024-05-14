Well in some respects all car loans are car title loans. If you walk into a dealership, buy a car with a loan, the financier holds the title.

If you have a clear title one can walk into any bank or credit union and borrow money on that car provided it meets the institution's lending requirements. This happened to me once, I needed some cash fast, and was able to borrow money at a very favorable rate on my paid off late model car.

The trouble is when you enter a pawn shop or pay day lender to conduct a similar transaction. What worked out well for me at the bank would have been a disaster had I engaged with one of these type lenders. The fees and interest rates would make the mafia blush. Somehow congress has not had the spine to outlaw these businesses despite the usuary practices.

If you see a big sign that says "CAR TITLE LOANS", keep on going.