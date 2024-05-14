Ordered currency from bank in February but it didn’t turn up and bank refunded me. It’s now arrived what do I do?
Asked
Modified today
Contact the bank. That money isn't yours to keep.
They might deduct the money from your account balance, or they might want you to return it. They might even do both, deduct it now, and then remind you that you can deposit it back into your account.