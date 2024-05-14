0

Long title, but I wasn't sure how else to put this. Basically, I paid a contractor to do some work. They have two companies, one with assets, and one with no assets. We'll call them:

Company A: No assets
Company B: Lots of assets

I wrote checks to company A and company B, but every time they went to cash the checks, they would scratch out my "TO THE ORDER OF: Company B" line on the check, and replace it with "Company A". Well, I didn't know this was happening, but now as you probably guessed, I'm probably in a lawsuit with them. 50% of my checks were supposed to go to Company B, but as I said, they just scratched them out. Some of these checks were "Official Checks" from the bank, where everything was typed out. It doesn't seem right that they can just change who the checks are written to.

I know this is a lawyer matter, and I have contacted a lawyer, I'm just a bit worried and wanted to see what was the general consensus on a site like this.

To be clear, both of these companies are owned by the same people, they just commit fraud under the name of company A and B, but only accept money to Company A....apparently by altering checks.

The short answer is: lawyer. The long answer is: yes, and also lawyer.

It doesn't matter who owns the businesses you're paying, they can't unilaterally decide that someone different gets paid. Imagine a situation where they decided that you didn't pay what you owed to Company B because Company B never received a check. Or let's say I'm the sole owner of Company X - I can't change the payment from my company to myself because "I'm going to send it from my business account to my personal account anyway so this saves a step".

And let's say that you were actually supposed to pay (per your contract) Company A and not Company B. Doesn't matter. They should've told you to stop payment on the check, returned or destroyed the undeposited check, and requested a new payment with the correct information.

Note that there is a possible exception: endorsing a check and assigning it to a third party. However, endorsing a check doesn't allow any alterations to the front of the check, only the endorsement section on the back.

  • Also, as @keshlam suggested - the bank which cashed the check may also be liable
    – littleadv
    27 mins ago
No bank should honor the altered check; changing the payee is not permitted any more than changing the amount. Complain to your bank; it's their responsibility to work with the other bank to reject that check.

What the contractor could have done was deposit the check as written and then written their own check to the second company, or possibly endorsed the check over to the second company if their bank was willing to accept that.

What they should probably have done was return the check to you and ask you for a new check written to the appropriate account name.

You do still owe them the payment. But this was not the right way for them to collect it.

Improve this answer
