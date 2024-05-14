Long title, but I wasn't sure how else to put this. Basically, I paid a contractor to do some work. They have two companies, one with assets, and one with no assets. We'll call them:

Company A: No assets Company B: Lots of assets

I wrote checks to company A and company B, but every time they went to cash the checks, they would scratch out my "TO THE ORDER OF: Company B" line on the check, and replace it with "Company A". Well, I didn't know this was happening, but now as you probably guessed, I'm probably in a lawsuit with them. 50% of my checks were supposed to go to Company B, but as I said, they just scratched them out. Some of these checks were "Official Checks" from the bank, where everything was typed out. It doesn't seem right that they can just change who the checks are written to.

I know this is a lawyer matter, and I have contacted a lawyer, I'm just a bit worried and wanted to see what was the general consensus on a site like this.

To be clear, both of these companies are owned by the same people, they just commit fraud under the name of company A and B, but only accept money to Company A....apparently by altering checks.