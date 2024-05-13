I fell behind on my car payments with Chase Bank, but I always make sure not to let it go 30 days late. My payment is due on the 21st of every month. I made my payment on the 20th, which was a Saturday. The agent who took the payment told me the payment would post on Monday, the 22nd, but they would backdate it to reflect the actual payment date. A few days later I received notification that my payment was received 32 days late. I spoke with a manager and was told they are not open on weekends, so payments that are made over the weekend are recorded as being received on the next business day. Is this something that I can dispute because technically I made my payment on the 29th day? Chase Auto does not make goodwill adjustments.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 5 times
New contributor
1The agent who took the payment told me - what do you mean by "agent"? A bank teller? Generally, Saturday is not a banking day for Chase and all weekend transactions post on Monday. Due dates falling on weekends usually get days added until the next business day, but if you're already past due date then its calendar days.– littleadv9 mins ago
The mistake here was letting yourself fall into arrears in the first place. You can't expect a further grace period when you are already into the grace period. Pay the penalty and learn from it.– keshlam2 mins ago
