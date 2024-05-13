I fell behind on my car payments with Chase Bank, but I always make sure not to let it go 30 days late. My payment is due on the 21st of every month. I made my payment on the 20th, which was a Saturday. The agent who took the payment told me the payment would post on Monday, the 22nd, but they would backdate it to reflect the actual payment date. A few days later I received notification that my payment was received 32 days late. I spoke with a manager and was told they are not open on weekends, so payments that are made over the weekend are recorded as being received on the next business day. Is this something that I can dispute because technically I made my payment on the 29th day? Chase Auto does not make goodwill adjustments.