Chase has a resource page with FAQs for auto loans. There they post this, at the bottom:

Payments made on a business day (Monday-Friday, excluding holidays) from a Chase deposit account by 11 PM ET or from a non-Chase deposit account by 8 PM ET will be credited on the same business day. Payments made on weekends, holidays or after the cutoff time will be credited the next business day. If you miss the earlier cutoff time, you can make a same-day payment at 1-800-346-8915 until 10:30 PM ET on a business day.

This addresses the situation you're having exactly. You made a payment on a weekend, and it was credited the next business day, just as they promised.

It appears that the manager you spoke to is correct. This disclaimer was on that website, I'm guessing, for a while and it is your responsibility to know when to make your payments.

I don't think there's a case for you to dispute, but you can ask nicely and maybe they'll waive the late fees or reporting to the bureaus for this occurrence. They don't have to.