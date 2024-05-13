Is it possible for a broker like Fxpro to increase the margins used for open positions? I have recently experienced a (horrible) increase in my used margins in Fxpro for my Air France/KLM shares under the name of Earning Calendar.

To clarify it, let us assume that one has opened a position of 100 shares at a price of 100 euros per share (in sum, 10000 euros) using the leverage of 1:200. So, the used margin is 1/200 times 10000, which is 50 euros. Let us also assume that the investment (balance) of the account has been 5000 euros.

After months, the price drops to 60 euros per share. Therefore, the marginal level (i.e., the equity divided by the used margin) would be (6000-50)/50, which is approx. 3000%, well above the step-out level.

Pretty safe! However, suddenly, Fxpro increases the used margin (up to 75% of the actual share price) under the name Earning Calendar for your share. Such an occasion may happen in the seasonal reports of companies.

Then, the position will be automatically closed, and you are stepped out by the system, and your money is gone! In a relevant page on the Fxpro website (Fxpro earning calendar), it is described that such a thing can happen, and the responsibility is with the client to be cautious.