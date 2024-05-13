I am looking at form 3520. I am receiving an apartment from non US parent as a gift in my native country, which is where I live now as a naturalized US citizen. I know that if the value is over 100K I report it on form 3520. On page 6 line 54, how would I determine the Fair Market Value (FMV) of the apartment? The official value we just obtained from municipality (lower than 100K)? What my dad had paid for it before (more than 100K)? Or I must get somehow an appraisal somehow from somewhere (would be more than 100K) - I doubt there is such accepted service here like in the US.

Also regarding such gift - do I have to file form 8938 next year because of this gift? I didn't have to file this otherwise upto this point.