If my nonUS parent gives an apartment in my native country to me as a gift, vs I inherit this later, and then in the far future I decide to sell that apartment, when doing my US taxes at that time will my cost basis in both cases be zero for that sale? which will mean I will suddenly owe a lot of tax to US for something my nonUS parent had bought in my native country with his nonUS income? I am naturalized US citizen living in my native country now but I guess it doesn't matter where I live.