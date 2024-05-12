This question is about the mechanics of a donor-advised fund (DAF). If I set one up, how can I nominate a charity? In particular, can I get a "debit card number" so that I can directly send the funds to a charity through their online giving portal, for example?

Or am I going to need the DAF to essentially send checks to the charity (and need the mailing address of every charity I wish to donate to as a result)?

I put "debit card number" in quotes because obviously it wouldn't be a real debit card since the money would no longer be mine, but what I'm hoping is that I could find a DAF that will give me a number so that I can easily connect it with the charities.