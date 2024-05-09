If person A chooses not to work (for pay that is, let's use the term "home maker" for this person "not working"), and is married to a significant wage earner, at retirement this person can collect 1/2 their spouse's benefit in addition to what the spouse is already collecting.

Now let's say person B works as a teacher for 10 years, paying into a retirement plan but not Social Security. In this example, person B will get 1000/mo from their government pension. Social Security didn't get any more or less put into the system by person B than by person A.

At retirement, person B tries to also collect 1/2 their spouse's social security benefit, but it gets reduced by 1/2 of their pension amount, or $500/mo in this example, due to "WEP" or “Windfall Elimination Provision”. If the spouse passes away, the Social Security benefit can get reduced by 2/3 of the pension, or $666/mo., based on "GPO" or “Government Pension Offset”.

How does this make sense? I fail to see the logic.