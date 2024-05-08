I recently inherited real property from my mom's passing in the Philippines along side with my siblings. We are intending to sell the property, pay taxes and split among us. I'm still holding Philippino citizenship but permanently resident (green card holder) in the US. What would be best approach to bring my portion of the proceed to the US? Thank you!
Does this answer your question? Transferring money from the Philippines to the USA?– littleadv43 mins ago
no, because on other article, he is US citizen vs I'm still Philippo citizen with a green card.– Francis Lumayag37 mins ago
That doesn't matter, the difference between green card and citizens is voting rights and ability to reside elsewhere, neither is relevant to your question– littleadv1 min ago
