I'm having trouble making sense of the accounting in this SEC filing for the annual report of Asana.

Specifically, they spent much more on stock-based compensation expenses (202m) than they gained in new revenue (100m~), but revenue per share still increased year-over-year.

Metric 2024 2023 Revenue 652,504 547,212 Shares Outstanding 220,406 200,034 Stock-based compensation expense 202,418 (irrelevant) Revenue per share 2.96 2.73

Source: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1477720/000147772024000011/asan-20240131.htm

Now that I type it out, I think this is less about the SBC expense, and more on how many total new shares get issued. i.e. It all hinges on price paid per share.

Am I missing any steps that can help "sanity check" the prudence of SBC expense, or is simply checking per share calculations (as I did in the table) the way to do this?