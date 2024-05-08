I'm having trouble making sense of the accounting in this SEC filing for the annual report of Asana.
Specifically, they spent much more on stock-based compensation expenses (202m) than they gained in new revenue (100m~), but revenue per share still increased year-over-year.
|Metric
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|652,504
|547,212
|Shares Outstanding
|220,406
|200,034
|Stock-based compensation expense
|202,418
|(irrelevant)
|Revenue per share
|2.96
|2.73
Source: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1477720/000147772024000011/asan-20240131.htm
Now that I type it out, I think this is less about the SBC expense, and more on how many total new shares get issued. i.e. It all hinges on price paid per share.
Am I missing any steps that can help "sanity check" the prudence of SBC expense, or is simply checking per share calculations (as I did in the table) the way to do this?