Yes you will certainly need to set up payments for your insurance and taxes. Depending on the insurer, you may need to pay every six months instead of monthly, but you can easily "save away" money every month and just pay every six months.

Taxes are typically due at the end of the year, but you can also save away money each month.

I do this now even with a mortgage - it's called "self-escrowing" and is apparently becoming more popular, since 20 years ago I had to convince the bank to let me do it, and now it's almost a given. It helps you see exactly how much you're paying for insurance (which you can shop around for) and taxes (which you can't) instead of the amount being "buried" in your monthly payment.

As far as what documents to keep, you do want to keep the "lien release" or whatever document you get from your lender stating that the mortgage is paid off. That will be required when you (or your heirs) go to sell the property. Other than that, ownership documents are more of a local matter, so I would call the county assessor (or a similar county government office) and see what documents you need and what they keep. They would also have ownership records, but you may want to keep copies yourself in the event of a dispute.