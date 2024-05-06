0

It's finally time, at the end of this month I'm going to call my mortgage holder and request a payoff quote and pay off the house. I know that my property tax and my insurance are bundled as part of my mortgage, so I assume I'll need to contact my insurance company and the local tax office to better understand how to start managing those payments myself. I also think there may still be specials going on for public utilities that were built, which I'll also need to contact the county tax office about.

Beyond those three things, is there anything else I need to do? I presume that I'll get an actual physical deed that I'll want to toss in a safety deposit box or similar.

For context, I'm in the United States; Wichita KS to be specific. I'm also paying off the loan many MANY years early (I guess inflation is good for something?), so if that adds additional context I'd love to know.

Yes you will certainly need to set up payments for your insurance and taxes. Depending on the insurer, you may need to pay every six months instead of monthly, but you can easily "save away" money every month and just pay every six months.

Taxes are typically due at the end of the year, but you can also save away money each month.

I do this now even with a mortgage - it's called "self-escrowing" and is apparently becoming more popular, since 20 years ago I had to convince the bank to let me do it, and now it's almost a given. It helps you see exactly how much you're paying for insurance (which you can shop around for) and taxes (which you can't) instead of the amount being "buried" in your monthly payment.

As far as what documents to keep, you do want to keep the "lien release" or whatever document you get from your lender stating that the mortgage is paid off. That will be required when you (or your heirs) go to sell the property. Other than that, ownership documents are more of a local matter, so I would call the county assessor (or a similar county government office) and see what documents you need and what they keep. They would also have ownership records, but you may want to keep copies yourself in the event of a dispute.

