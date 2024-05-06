It's finally time, at the end of this month I'm going to call my mortgage holder and request a payoff quote and pay off the house. I know that my property tax and my insurance are bundled as part of my mortgage, so I assume I'll need to contact my insurance company and the local tax office to better understand how to start managing those payments myself. I also think there may still be specials going on for public utilities that were built, which I'll also need to contact the county tax office about.
Beyond those three things, is there anything else I need to do? I presume that I'll get an actual physical deed that I'll want to toss in a safety deposit box or similar.
For context, I'm in the United States; Wichita KS to be specific. I'm also paying off the loan many MANY years early (I guess inflation is good for something?), so if that adds additional context I'd love to know.