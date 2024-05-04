Such as limiting stock ownership to natural persons, and if so, only up to a certain share/percentage per person?
To, for example, prevent that any one person gains a controlling interest?
No, generally publicly traded shares are governed by the law and the stock exchange rules where they're listed. That's what "publicly" means.