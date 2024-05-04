0

Such as limiting stock ownership to natural persons, and if so, only up to a certain share/percentage per person?

To, for example, prevent that any one person gains a controlling interest?

  • I believe it's possible to issue different classes of shares with different voting rights, some of which are privately owned, and thus ensure that control of a company remains with a small number of people. However such restrictions have a serious impact on the willingness of other people to invest and thus on the price.
    – DJClayworth
    21 mins ago

No, generally publicly traded shares are governed by the law and the stock exchange rules where they're listed. That's what "publicly" means.

