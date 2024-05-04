I'm almost positive this is a dumb question, but here goes.

I want to buy bitcoin with an ebay gift card, so I start looking at buyers and notice these two.

From my understanding, the buyer on the left is going to give me 0.00092408 for a $100 ebay gift card, while the one to the right will give me 0.00104729. From my understanding, the 2nd buyer is a better deal since I'm getting more bitcoin (0.00104729 > 0.00092408), right?

But then the one with the "better" deal has a lower margin (50% vs 70% above market), and the bitcoin value for the buyer with the "better" deal is less than the other buyer ($95,484.37 vs $108,215.62).

I know I'm missing something, what is it?

Thanks.