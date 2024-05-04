It combines several shares into one, and that's it. The purpose is to reduce the number of outstanding shares, while increasing the value of each individual share. This can be useful if, for example, the value of each individual share pre-split falls below the threshold required by the stock exchange where the shares are listed.

Reverse splits (or regular splits) are not changing the underlying value and do not change any ownership stakes, they do not rip anyone off. You're confusing with dilution of shares, which does in fact happen when new shares are issued, but has nothing to do with splits. In the case of new shares, the existing investors retain their value, but there's an additional value added to the company through the investment of the new shareholders, and as such each existing shareholder is diluted (they keep the same value, but lesser portion of the total).