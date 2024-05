The key is to distinguish price and yield. Duration measures the sensitivity of a bonds price to interest rate changes. Yield is in some sense synonymous with interest rates - meaning it's the interest (coupon) rate that you would get on a equivalent bond that traded at its par value.

As interest rate expectations change, bond yields change in tandem with those expectations, so yields are affected more than prices.

In other words, a short-term bond's yield can change drastically without affecting its price as much (because its duration is lower), while a small change in interest rates can have larger impacts on the price of long-term bonds.