I have some bearish bets on the market crashing within the next two years. If I'm right, I could potentially make up to a $70 million gain from the out of the money puts I've bought. More or less I would end up owing ~$35 million in taxes. That's a lot of money to not deploy. Especially, if I'm right about the crash and have $70 million for accumulating my favorite assets towards the bottom.

I would prefer an 85% Bitcoin, 10% stocks, and 5% treasury portfolio since that performed best over the past decade. The only thing is that's at risk of a price drop in the short term,and could leave me short on taxes. So, what's the best way of using that ~$35 million, while still being able to pay my taxes, while maintaining capital efficiency?

I'm assuming I would take out a loan to pay my taxes for the purpose of letting the rest of my assets have a lower tax bill in the future when I do sell. Since money is fungible I might even be able to write off the interest in the future. (I'll have to ask my accountant about that) I'll probably end up owing a ton in taxes for a couple years from this gain.

I know an IRA is an option I just do not like the lack of flexibility with being able to move my money around from that. I do plan on moving to a low tax jurisdiction in the future if this bearish bet works out.