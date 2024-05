In my IRA or Roth IRA account lets say I sell a stock. Then either the same day or the next day, I want to buy the same stock or another stock. Assume that in my account I have enough settled money to pay for the second purchase entirely. I can do this and T+2 rule will not prevent me here right? I mean, I want to confirm that, as a general rule, first my settled funds are always used to purchase stocks correct?