When I try to edit securities, the following warning appears: 'Finance::Quote not installed properly.' Is there any way to discover what's wrong and fix it?

Thanks in advance.

enter image description here

  • It's telling you that part of the software is not present or not configured correctly. Review the installation and configuration instructions. This may require an additional optional package, or it may be a configuration problem, or a path problem (depending on the operating systems). GnuCash had a fairly active user community, last I looked; they're the ones most likely to be able to help you.
    – keshlam
    26 mins ago

