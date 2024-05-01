I have a question that I still have no answer for.

I know that countries have a mutual agreement called Common Reporting Standard which is thought for fiscal transparency, but how does it operate?

If a citizen of A open a bank account in B with the B-issued TIN, will the account information stay in B, or is it going to be transferred to A as well? In other words, does it operate based on nationality or based on a certain country issued TIN number?

For example, I'm an Italian national in Belgium, and I have a Belgian TIN. I opened a bank account here in Belgium, so does all my information stay in Belgium or does that go to Italy as well??? Thanks for the answers.