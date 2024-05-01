0

Assuming a tool was used to make a house improvement that exists when the home is sold, can the tool be counted towards the home's cost basis?

Examples of tools I foresee as yes:

  1. Miter saw used to build a deck
  2. Router bit used to make baseboards
  3. Soil compactor used to make a driveway

Examples of tools I foresee as no because they're for general maintenance / upkeep:

  1. Lawn tools such as mower, hedge trimmer, leaf blower
  2. Pressure washer

Examples of tools I am unsure about but believe they would fall into yes because they contribute to a permanent project/cost of the home:

  1. Dust collection for the miter saw example above. The dust collection doesn't make the cuts, but it makes them possible in a safe manner.
  2. Ratchet straps used to deliver materials which are used to build a permanent upgrade into the home. I'm unsure about this type of tool since it's sort of a delivery cost of the build materials, but a cost nonetheless towards the home upgrade.

Edit: Location being United States, Washington

No, tools cannot be added to the basis of your home. Tools are separate assets and have their own basis. They're not attached your home, their utility is not tied to your home or limited by it, and they can be disposed of separately from your home.

If you're in the business of building homes, then tools are depreciable assets on your balance sheet with depreciation being the business expense. If this is your own residence, then tools are just your personal property and are treated the same way as any other personal property (e.g.: your car, your bed, or your toilet paper).

  • Cheers. Does this answer also apply to tool rentals where the rental is purely a construction cost of the home upgrade? I understand your answer for owned tools clearly.
    – Scott Lin
    37 mins ago

