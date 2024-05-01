Assuming a tool was used to make a house improvement that exists when the home is sold, can the tool be counted towards the home's cost basis?

Examples of tools I foresee as yes:

Miter saw used to build a deck Router bit used to make baseboards Soil compactor used to make a driveway

Examples of tools I foresee as no because they're for general maintenance / upkeep:

Lawn tools such as mower, hedge trimmer, leaf blower Pressure washer

Examples of tools I am unsure about but believe they would fall into yes because they contribute to a permanent project/cost of the home:

Dust collection for the miter saw example above. The dust collection doesn't make the cuts, but it makes them possible in a safe manner. Ratchet straps used to deliver materials which are used to build a permanent upgrade into the home. I'm unsure about this type of tool since it's sort of a delivery cost of the build materials, but a cost nonetheless towards the home upgrade.

Edit: Location being United States, Washington