As far as I understand it, if a company does a reverse stock split you get less shares but they are worth more so your total holdings don't change. Is this correct?

The reason I ask is I purchased 150 shares of a stock in 2020 for $11 a share. By 2024 the stock had gone down to $4 a share so my holdings were worth $600. The company did a reverse split of 10-1 and now I find my 15 shares are worth $60. So my total holding changed quite a bit. If I'd known this would happen I would have dumped it pre-split. Why aren't my shares worth more?