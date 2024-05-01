I'm curious about a question I received which I wasn't sure what the formula was for. I'm trying to find the net cash outflow of a particular set of a requirements. The question is similar, but not the same, to what is below.
Firm X is considering the replacement of an old machine with one that has a purchase price of $85,000. The current market value of the old machine is $24,000 but the book value is $43,000. The firm's combined tax rate is 35%. What is the net cash outflow for the new machine after considering the sale of the old machine? Disregard the effect of depreciation of the new machine if acquired.
What I thought I should do is the following.
- Take the initial purchase price as the initial outflow
- Take the book value and subtract the market value to get the tax shield
- Apply the 35% to the result of 2
- Subtract the result of 3 from 1
- Add 24k as a inflow
Clearly this is not right. What am I doing wrong in my thought process here?