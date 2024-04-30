0

I'm looking to retire after 55+. Due to job changes through the years, I've rolled over previous 401K's to a traditional IRA. I want to avoid early withdrawal penalties and take advantage of the "Rule of 55". Can I reverse rollover the traditional IRA back to my current 401k prior to retirement and avoid the IRA penalties?

Improve this question
New contributor
CyberdyneStaff is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

It is allowed (see the rollover chart here), but at the discretion of the plan whether to accept such rollovers. You'll need to reach out to the plan administrator and confirm with them if you can.

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .