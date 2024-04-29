When you look at the maximum timespan of a stock chart, from the year it was issued up to now, some stocks, in fact many of them are at or near their maximums right now. But many people keep buying it. Isn't this very risky? I mean with my very little amount of money and beginner level knowledge to invest, I immediately turn away if a stock is near its max price... But millions of people including experts I am sure, keep buying and selling such stocks everyday.. Moreover on many of them where they show analyist opinions, it writes buy or even strong buy... I am missing some fundamental point here I know. But what?