I was wondering if when calculating technical analysis indicators having more data points makes any difference. Let's take as an example a 9 periods exponential moving average (EMA). To calculate it we could use a price series with the latest 9 prices (or does EMA-9 require 10 prices?) but we have access to more data we could use a much longer price series with those same 9 prices as the last. Would the two series produce the same EMA curve? My previous example is somewhat of an edge or limit case but I suppose you understand where I want to go, my question is if having longer or shorter price series makes any difference.