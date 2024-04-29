I have an ISA at x-o, but that ISA isnt flexible, which is problematic for me as I cannot dip into that money without losing the ISA status, except to transfer it to a flexible ISA and then withdraw from there which is a bit of a performance and leads to too many delays.

when I enquired about this at x-o, they said they have the sharedealactive.co.uk portal which has a flexible ISA, but this one has an annual fee of £50 + VAT, see this URL:

https://www.sharedealactive.co.uk//our-charges.html

which I think must mean £60/year. its a bit crazy to charge VAT on a tax free account!

anyway, I dont want a flexible ISA with such fees. Just fees when I buy or sell things.

in the 2007 era I had a Barclays brokerage account, but when I quit trading, I found they had an inactivity fee.

my current x-o account will automatically shut with fee if inactive, so I have 2 shares of RMG there permanently to keep it active. I dont mind that circumstance of say buying 1 share of something just to keep the account "active" forever.

I would like a brokerage account, with flexible ISA, with no annual maintenance fee, no inactivity fee although I would allow this if keeping say 1 share of anything forever keeps the account "active" forever, no other hidden traps and pitfalls, just a plain honest flexible ISA!

I have had several flexible IFISAs in recent years, and all but 1 had no such stealth fees. just one had an ISA transfer fee of 75, which I quit for that reason.

anyway, are there any UK brokerages with flexible ISAs, with no hidden fees?

now subject to these constraints, if there any such, which has the lowest commissions?

the x-o one is nice in having a 5.95 fee per UK shares, but their ISA isnt flexible.

I just want an execution only online broker, I dont do phone trades, and I dont want broker advice on which shares to buy or sell,