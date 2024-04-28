0

I understand that if I book a hotel using a credit card and assume that cancellation is not allowed, I risk being charged the price of one night (say $100) if I change my mind about this trip. On the other hand, the system also allows me to book with a VISA gift card, even if the balance of the gift card is low.

  1. Say the gift card has a balance of $5, can the hotel charge me more than $5 once I cancel the booking?
  2. When I check in at the hotel, since the balance of the gift card is not enough to cover the expense, can I use a different card (such as a credit card) to make a payment for a booking that I made with my gift card?
The hotels and rental car companies usually put an authorization hold for an amount enough to cover what they think would be the expected expense. Some do it at the reservation time, some do it when the cancellation period expires, some do it at check-in.

If your gift card doesn't have that amount, the hold will fail. In such case, some might just cancel the reservation, others will contact you for an alternative method of payment, or others still will just wait for you to arrive at check-in and ask for a different card. You'll probably want to reach out to the specific hotel you're interested in and ask what their policy on the matter is.

  • Thanks! I guess in any case, they cannot technically charge more than the balance of the gift card, right? Will they send me a bill if I cancel the trip when a cancellation is not allowed?
    – Zuriel
    11 mins ago
  • @Zuriel I don't know. They can put a hold on whatever value you do have, and then you'll spend weeks trying to remove it after the reservation is cancelled so that you could use the card somewhere else. Just saying...
    – littleadv
    9 mins ago
  • Thank you! If my gift card only has $5, I probably wouldn't worry about it until they send me a real bill.
    – Zuriel
    8 mins ago

