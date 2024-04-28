The hotels and rental car companies usually put an authorization hold for an amount enough to cover what they think would be the expected expense. Some do it at the reservation time, some do it when the cancellation period expires, some do it at check-in.

If your gift card doesn't have that amount, the hold will fail. In such case, some might just cancel the reservation, others will contact you for an alternative method of payment, or others still will just wait for you to arrive at check-in and ask for a different card. You'll probably want to reach out to the specific hotel you're interested in and ask what their policy on the matter is.