I understand that if I book a hotel using a credit card and assume that cancellation is not allowed, I risk being charged the price of one night (say $100) if I change my mind about this trip. On the other hand, the system also allows me to book with a VISA gift card, even if the balance of the gift card is low.
- Say the gift card has a balance of $5, can the hotel charge me more than $5 once I cancel the booking?
- When I check in at the hotel, since the balance of the gift card is not enough to cover the expense, can I use a different card (such as a credit card) to make a payment for a booking that I made with my gift card?