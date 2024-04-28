My company sold an asset near the end of the year. Can I claim CCA for the portion of the year the asset was in use? Based on my understanding of Schedule 8 Part 2 Note 18 and 19, this does not seems possible.
How would that make sense? You claim gain/loss on the sale the same year.– littleadv1 hour ago
I am asking if you can expense part of the gain as CCA since the asset was in use for most of the year.– lcharbon1 hour ago
What's the point? It would be immediately recaptured. See here.– littleadv58 mins ago
