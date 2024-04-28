0

My company sold an asset near the end of the year. Can I claim CCA for the portion of the year the asset was in use? Based on my understanding of Schedule 8 Part 2 Note 18 and 19, this does not seems possible.

New contributor
3
  • How would that make sense? You claim gain/loss on the sale the same year.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • I am asking if you can expense part of the gain as CCA since the asset was in use for most of the year.
    – lcharbon
    1 hour ago
  • What's the point? It would be immediately recaptured. See here.
    – littleadv
    58 mins ago

0

