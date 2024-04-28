I want to ask you about the Instagram situation i am facing as I got an Instagram user page called jaydalee.martin which guarantees that we can get 11,500$ by transferring 200$ etransfer and when I paid it they asked me and sent me the email of approved my request and told me to pay an Activation fee of 699$to get the amount and additional after paying that this message was sended: We sent off the money to you but it went on pending…because it’s the first time you’re investing with us plus it seems like it’s the first time you’re receiving such an amount at once to your interac e-transfer so it’s on hold. Please don’t be discouraged because your $12,400 is ready there’s only one small obstacle in the way it’s a $1,559.99 fee this is a processing fee. The reason for this fee is because the money has way surpassed your transfer limit so you’ll have to pay the $1,559.99 in order for them to release your funds okay. Once this fee is paid your $12,500 + $700 + $650 will go straight in your account and it won’t takes 2 minutes… at the moment it’s at 99% in our pending transit so you’re going to do this (FINAL) transaction this is also apart of your(FDIC)/(CRA) insurance fee so that the process can be completed we enforce costumer protection and legislation, regulations and industry commitments by federal regulated financial entities….also the FDIC Federal Deposit Insurance covers all deposits to your accounts so that you can get your $13,850.00 now so please told me this is legitimate. So tell is this is a scam or real?