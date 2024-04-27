I'm trying to calculate yearly average inflation rate having only percent changes for each year I'm unsure how that should be done to obtain a correct value. I tried 3 different ways using a spreadsheet application. In the first attempt (first row) I simply sum the percent changes and divide by the number of years. In the second attempt/row I think of having a starting fixed capital (the 1 under the 2004 column) and think of the yearly inflation rate if it were yearly capital growth. In the third attempt/row I again start with an initial capital and consider the yearly inflation rate if it were yearly loss of buying power of that starting capital. I get three different values and I'm unsure about which is the correct way to calculate the thing. I believe the third calculation is the correct one but I would not really bet on that.

The Sum column values are in the three cases obtained as follows