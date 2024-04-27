0

Say that "Juan" has a patent with a legal life of ten years. However, because the patent applies to an extremely niche area with no competitors, he estimates that its actual useful life is thirteen years.

All the textbooks, tutorials, and so on that I have read over the years say to amortize patents according to their useful life. However, the justification they give is always that the useful life may be less than the legal life; they say nothing about when it is the other way around.

In this situation, do I go with the legal or useful lifetime of the patent?

    Surely the useful life of the patent still ends after 10 years, since it can no longer protect the invention. If you can still make money from the product (because it does not have competition), that's a different question (and there's no guarantee there won't be competition in 10/13 years time, especially if it's still making money).
    – TripeHound
    1 hour ago

