So, I ended up getting several like 10 different credit cards while I had encephalitis. I Have no recollection vague memories of looking at packages in the floor, but that’s it. I ordered a bunch of stuff around $10,000 To make crafts to help with the medical expenses. Every time I saw something that looked like I could do it in 10 minutes, I bought it. I didn’t sell anything I tried posting over and over I made all kinds of baskets sold. Jewelry did get a discount. So I’m stuck with a bunch of stuff and pretty much a bunch of debt. However, the debt has just continued to rack up because I went to a coma in September and stopped making all payments. They closed my bank account. I tried to reach out to all credit cards but instead, I went through a credit relief Program and they were supposed to help with everything I made payments all the way through January and realize that they were not reaching out to my creditors and they were not doing anything and then I saw them on TV and they were a scam! I lost $228/on a $970 Salary. My credit score went from 750 down to 479. I have a lot of the credit cards on a medical forbearance but it’s about to be end. I actually am in now few months that’s too personal to write about so what do I do?

I actually am in major need of A loan now for around $6000 for custody long story have to have it. I have no one to borrow from and Now#1 to cosign and I have already promised my full entire check to a lawyer for the next four months so I cannot use it any advice?

Yes, I’m trying to sell things. No, it’s not going anywhere not in pieces and not all together. I feel lost. Not to mention all of these creditors, kept charging in SF fees so high that I had to close a second account so nothing could be length and open just a card that only cash can be withdrawn at the bank,a green card. I do bank at State employees credit union, which is a bonus.