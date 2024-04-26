I have a bit of a strange tax residency situation:
I am a Citizen of India, but spent 0 days in India in 2023.
I am an international student in Canada, and spent 4 months of 2023 in Canada (studying on a student visa). I was a tax resident of Canada from 2019-2022, and will be in 2024.
The other 8 months of the year, I was on a J1 visa training/interning in the US for a US company.
Other details:
I have already filed my US tax return, and I know that I was not a tax resident in the US. Even though I passed the substantial presence test in the US (spent more than 183 days in the US), none of those days count since J1 makes me an "exempt-individual" (see here).
- (accordingly, I did not have to pay Social Security / Medicaid taxes)
I am not sure if I am a tax resident of Canada.
Looking at the guidelines here, I did not own any property or car in Canada, and the 4 months I lived in Canada was only a temporary rental.
4 months is also less than 183 days.
I did, however, have active bank accounts/credit cards in Canada, and was still a student at a Canadian university.
Note that my J1 visa was contingent on me being a student at that Canadian university (the internship was part of my coursework, in a way).
-
I would obviously like to not be considered a non-resident of Canada because I can avoid paying taxes on my US income, but then I would technically not be a tax resident of any country.
So... am I a tax resident of Canada?