Correct - Any qualified withdrawals from a Traditional IRA (i.e. not a Roth IRA) are taxed as ordinary income, regardless of holding period, cost basis, etc. There is no reason to track trades for tax purposes.

There is also no reason to track trades within a Roth IRA, since qualified withdrawals are not taxed at all. Roth IRAs are funded with money that was already subject to tax, so there's no capital gains tax involved that would necessitate tracking trades, holding periods, cost basis, etc.