When we trade using IRA account, as it is not taxable, any short or long term gains doesnt matter correct? And after retirement age when we withdraw money, there will not be a capital gains and losses list separated to short or long term but we will simply be taxed to whatever our then tax rate correct? I mean I hop we will not need to make a list of all the trades we did in many years when we withdraw money during retirement.
1 Answer
Correct - Any qualified withdrawals from a Traditional IRA (i.e. not a Roth IRA) are taxed as ordinary income, regardless of holding period, cost basis, etc. There is no reason to track trades for tax purposes.
There is also no reason to track trades within a Roth IRA, since qualified withdrawals are not taxed at all. Roth IRAs are funded with money that was already subject to tax, so there's no capital gains tax involved that would necessitate tracking trades, holding periods, cost basis, etc.